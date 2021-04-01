Medical marijuana in Oklahoma: 'A mess' or a model for South Dakota

Oklahoma physicians are also now able to request a license revocation if necessary; safety labeling on products is clearer and better prevents child misuse; and smokeable products are now subject to the same public-use laws as tobacco products. The association also tried to require that a pharmacist be on site when marijuana is dispensed and to increase training requirements of employees who dispense marijuana.

Hausheer, who helped form a statewide group called “Keep the Medical in Medical Marijuana,” says she is troubled by how quickly and widely medical marijuana has been made available in the state, including across rural Oklahoma.

“Your worst fear is that it’s going to show up in every inch of your state, and it has really, it has overtaken things,” she said.

Hausheer and others in the medical association continue to push for greater influence in the regulation of medical marijuana in Oklahoma.

“I’m not an anti-pot person … for the right circumstance or situation, I get it,” Hausheer said. “But I don’t like how this was one size fits all, free-for-all. People have just gone to this because they don’t know what else to do, rather than seeking help for medical conditions where good therapeutic or medical approaches haven’t been tried or they don’t know they exist.”