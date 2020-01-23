Memorial service honors departed South Dakota legislators

PIERRE | A memorial service in the Capitol on Thursday honored 15 legislators who died in the past year. The service took place in the House chambers with members of both the House and Senate present.
House Speaker Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, said the service was held each year to “make sure we don’t forget about those who have passed.”
This was a time to think about the best way to honor the fallen lawmakers, Haugaard said.
“We should live our lives in such a way as to make them proud of what we’re doing,” Haugaard told his fellow lawmakers.
To honor the legislators, their names were read and a red rose placed in a vase for each one. The legislators who were memorialized, their districts and their years of service include:
Gene Abdallah, Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, House of Representatives 2001-2002 and 2011-2012 and Senate 2002-2010.
George Blair, Meade County, House of Representatives, 1979-1986.
T. Loren Christianson; Deuel, Grant and part of Brookings counties; House of Representatives, 1977-1994.
Gary Drake, Codington County, House of Representatives, 1975-1978.
Neal Hines, Minnehaha County, House of Representatives, 1989-1990.
Joyce Hodges; Clark, Hamlin, Kingsbury, Miner and part of Codington counties; House of Representatives, 1987-1994.
LeRoy Kaufman; Hutchinson, part of Turner and part of Douglas counties; House of Representatives, 1973-1976.
Kenneth (K.O.) Kauth, Beadle County, House of Representatives, 1969-1978.
Doris Miner; Gregory, Lyman, Mellette and Tripp counties; House of Representatives 1977-1978 and Senate 1979-1992.
Robert Ruth, Lawrence County, House of Representatives, 1969-1970.
Michael Shaw; Hughes, Stanley, Sully and central Lyman counties; House of Representatives, 1989-1994.
Carol (Fitzgerald) Simpson, Pennington and Meade counties, House of Representatives, 1993-2000.
Sheldon Songstad, Minnehaha County, House of Representatives 1971-1974 and Senate 1975-1978 and 1985-1988.
Kermit Staggers, Minnehaha County, Senate, 1995-2002.
David Vigen, Minnehaha County, House of Representatives, 1971-1974.
In closing, Sen. Rocky Blare, R-Ideal, didn’t forget to thank the families of those who served.
“Their families gave them up so they could make South Dakota a better place,” Blare said.