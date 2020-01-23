Memorial service honors departed South Dakota legislators

PIERRE | A memorial service in the Capitol on Thursday honored 15 legislators who died in the past year. The service took place in the House chambers with members of both the House and Senate present.

House Speaker Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, said the service was held each year to “make sure we don’t forget about those who have passed.”

This was a time to think about the best way to honor the fallen lawmakers, Haugaard said.

“We should live our lives in such a way as to make them proud of what we’re doing,” Haugaard told his fellow lawmakers.

To honor the legislators, their names were read and a red rose placed in a vase for each one. The legislators who were memorialized, their districts and their years of service include:

Gene Abdallah, Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, House of Representatives 2001-2002 and 2011-2012 and Senate 2002-2010.

George Blair, Meade County, House of Representatives, 1979-1986.

T. Loren Christianson; Deuel, Grant and part of Brookings counties; House of Representatives, 1977-1994.

Gary Drake, Codington County, House of Representatives, 1975-1978.