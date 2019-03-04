South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is proposing legislation ahead of the Keystone XL oil pipeline's construction that she says would create a way to go after out-of-state money that funds pipeline protests.
The Republican governor says her bill would let the state follow such money and "cut it off at the source."
Noem would also set up a fund to cover extraordinary law enforcement costs that could come with intense pipeline opposition.
Noem's bills come after opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline staged large protests that resulted in 761 arrests in southern North Dakota over a six-month span beginning in late 2016. The state spent tens of millions of dollars policing the protests.
The Keystone XL pipeline would run from Alberta, Canada, to Steele City, Neb., where it would connect with existing pipelines.
The Keystone XL would enter South Dakota at a spot 32 miles northwest of Buffalo and run in a southeasterly direction through the South Dakota counties of Harding, Butte, Perkins, Pennington, Haakon, Jones, Lyman, Meade and Tripp. The pipeline would exit South Dakota about 20 miles southeast of Colome.