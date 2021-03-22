Noem signs bill to raise governor's annual pay to $130,000, AG's to $125,000

Gov. Kristi Noem has signed House Bill 1232 into law, giving herself and other top state officials including the attorney general a pay raise.
House Bill 1232 is intended to raise the pay of the governor, the attorney general, the secretary of state, the state auditor, the state treasurer, and the commissioner of school and public lands.
Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said with the exception of inflationary increases this has not happened since 1992 and the pay scale has not kept pace with other government agencies. Cammack said the raises were similar to those given to judges this year through another appropriations bill.
The raises will take effect on July 1, 2023. The secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and the commissioner of school and public lands will receive $113,000 per year after that date. The governor will receive $130,000 and the attorney general $125,000. After 2023, those base salaries will be annually adjusted. By contrast, neighboring states pay their governors as follows:
North Dakota: $129,096
Nebraska: $105,000
Iowa: $130,000
Minnesota: $127,000
Montana: $118,397
Wyoming: $105,000
Currently, the South Dakota governor makes $118,728 a year; the attorney general $118,603; the secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and the commissioner of school and public lands $94,906.
The governor’s salary was cut by 10% during the 2008 recession and never restored, so HB 1232 restores the governor’s salary to pre-recession numbers, Cammack said.
On the Senate floor, Cammack said the raises are a very small increase when taking inflation into account, and pointed out that some cabinet-level secretaries make more than constitutional officers.
In rebuttal, Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, argued that constitutional officers receive a cost-of-living adjustment every year and that the raises are not needed.