Noem signs bill to raise governor's annual pay to $130,000, AG's to $125,000

Gov. Kristi Noem has signed House Bill 1232 into law, giving herself and other top state officials including the attorney general a pay raise.

House Bill 1232 is intended to raise the pay of the governor, the attorney general, the secretary of state, the state auditor, the state treasurer, and the commissioner of school and public lands.

Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said with the exception of inflationary increases this has not happened since 1992 and the pay scale has not kept pace with other government agencies. Cammack said the raises were similar to those given to judges this year through another appropriations bill.

The raises will take effect on July 1, 2023. The secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and the commissioner of school and public lands will receive $113,000 per year after that date. The governor will receive $130,000 and the attorney general $125,000. After 2023, those base salaries will be annually adjusted. By contrast, neighboring states pay their governors as follows:

North Dakota: $129,096

Nebraska: $105,000

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa: $130,000

Minnesota: $127,000