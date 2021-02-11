Noem threatens to veto any legislation that legalizes recreational marijuana

“In my mind, it’s inevitable because we’ve already seen the support from the public,” said Senate Republican leader Gary Cammack.

A group of lawmakers has started a “cannabis caucus,” which has held weekly meetings to discuss marijuana legalization. Several at the Wednesday meeting said they felt they should legalize it this year.

“I didn't vote for recreational marijuana, but my constituents did,” said Republican Greg Jamison. “Rarely do we get a chance to enact a law and not for sure know what our constituents think of that. Here we know.”

The constitutional amendment to legalize adult-use of pot passed by 54%, while the initiative to legalize it for medical use cleared with 70% of the vote.

Jamison argued that the Legislature could craft a new law that didn't run afoul of the state constitution. It would also allow lawmakers to have their say on how the pot industry should look in the state.

Legislators are also weighing the possibility that the state Supreme Court could overturn the lower court's ruling, leaving them with little time to help set up licensing, banking and other regulations for pot.