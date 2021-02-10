Noem wants to use $125-million windfall to reduce state debt, improve infrastructure

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that the state will have an additional $125 million in one-time funds to tout her hands-off approach to the pandemic, while acknowledging that much of the windfall was thanks to the federal stimulus.

The Republican governor pointed to the state's unemployment rate, which is among the lowest in the nation, as proof that her decision to keep South Dakota "open” was the right one, even though the state has the highest rate of virus deaths per capita in the Midwest. The state suffered through one of the nation's worst waves of the virus late last year, and 1,809 people have died from COVID-19. In recent weeks, the number of cases and deaths in the state has steadily declined.

Noem contended that her decision has helped South Dakota avoid the dire economic straits seen in other states.

“South Dakota is in the position that we are today because of the approach that we took over the last year,” Noem told lawmakers. “As states across the country were shutting down, South Dakota remained open."