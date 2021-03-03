One pot bill killed, another moves forward

“If any of those things happens, it’s important that we have something in place. We do not want an unregulated industry for any period of time,” Greenfield said.

Greenfield said he didn’t want to recreate the wheel, so much of the legislation is pulled from the law regarding malt liquor licenses, which he described as an “adult-oriented business model.” He acknowledged the bill only contains a “skeletal structure” to form a foundation on which to continue the conversation around legalization.

Rep. Mike Derby, R-Rapid City, the bill’s other prime sponsor, said it provides communities with local control to decide whether marijuana can be sold in their areas.

Rep. Charlie Hoffman, R-Eureka, also testified in favor of the bill, calling it an insurance policy.

“I think doing nothing at this point in time may actually hurt us more than if we pass this legislation which will just be on the books and won’t do anything unless one of those three triggers is met,” Hoffman said.