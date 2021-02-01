Panel OKs resolution that give parties rather than governor the power to appoint lawmakers

PIERRE | Lawmakers on the House State Affairs Committee said they didn’t have any concerns about the choices Gov. Kristi Noem was making as they endorsed a resolution to put a constitutional amendment before voters that would change the way legislative vacancies are filled.
House Joint Resolution 5002 would move the power to fill legislative vacancies from the governor’s office to the Legislature. The resolution’s sponsor, Rep. Drew Dennert, R-Aberdeen, said if the resolution passes through both houses, the mechanism for how the replacement should be chosen will be left up to the Legislature. The resolution specifies that the replacement should be from the same political party.
Dennert said he would prefer a replacement system like the one already in law that governs how candidates are chosen when one drops out after the deadline. In those cases, the political party’s central committee within the district makes the appointment.
“Those are the people who should be making the decision,” Dennert said.
According to Dennert, of the 50 states, 10 allow the governor to fill legislative vacancies. “I don’t think South Dakota is going off into uncharted territory.”
Noem’s chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, spoke against the resolution, saying that the current system works. “There isn’t an obvious, better system to replace it.”
In the current system, the governor will announce the legislative opening, asking people from that district to submit nominations. Interviews are held and the governor appoints the new legislator.
If the Legislature can’t agree on a process, Venhuizen said, then openings would stay vacant. “We would not be able to fill legislative vacancies at all.”
Dennert said he has confidence in his colleagues. “I would have faith within the Legislature.”
Rep. Timothy Goodwin, R-Rapid City, asked Venhuizen if moving the legislative appointments to the Legislature would reduce some of the burden on the governor’s office where many board and committee appointments are made.
“Outside of session, I felt like I ran an employment agency,” Venhuizen said of the many appointments, adding that legislative appointments are relatively few in comparison.
Rep. Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, said he is acutely aware of the governor’s power to appoint replacement legislators. He said in the Democratic caucus they end their week by saying, “Drive carefully, the governor appoints your replacement.”
Committee chairman Kent Peterson, a Republican from Salem, said that amending the state constitution is a serious step.
“Let’s just stop and think about what we’re doing,” Peterson said. “I don’t think our current process is broken.”
The committee endorsed the resolution on a vote of 8-5. It now goes to a Senate committee. If it is also endorsed by the full Senate, the resolution will be placed on the next general election ballot. Unlike laws that are passed by the Legislature, a resolution is not subject to a governor’s veto.