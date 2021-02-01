Panel OKs resolution that give parties rather than governor the power to appoint lawmakers

PIERRE | Lawmakers on the House State Affairs Committee said they didn’t have any concerns about the choices Gov. Kristi Noem was making as they endorsed a resolution to put a constitutional amendment before voters that would change the way legislative vacancies are filled.

House Joint Resolution 5002 would move the power to fill legislative vacancies from the governor’s office to the Legislature. The resolution’s sponsor, Rep. Drew Dennert, R-Aberdeen, said if the resolution passes through both houses, the mechanism for how the replacement should be chosen will be left up to the Legislature. The resolution specifies that the replacement should be from the same political party.

Dennert said he would prefer a replacement system like the one already in law that governs how candidates are chosen when one drops out after the deadline. In those cases, the political party’s central committee within the district makes the appointment.

“Those are the people who should be making the decision,” Dennert said.

According to Dennert, of the 50 states, 10 allow the governor to fill legislative vacancies. “I don’t think South Dakota is going off into uncharted territory.”