Proposed health plan for farmers would fall outside of state, federal regulations

Similar plans are already allowed in Iowa, Michigan, Kansas, Indiana and Tennessee, which has the most experience with the benefit plans and whose program is the model for the proposed South Dakota plan.

During debate on the bill in the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee, farmer Nick Ihnen of Tulare, S.D., said his family has had to make difficult decisions in order to maintain health insurance.

Ihnen said he and his wife have four children and farm on about 2,000 acres in Spink County. Ihnen said that for 13 years he was able to buy health insurance through his employer in the agriculture industry, but lost that option when he broke away to launch his own retail and crop-consulting business.

The family then had to buy insurance from the ACA marketplace that cost about $16,000 a year, Ihnen said. The prohibitive cost led his wife, Bekah, to take a job off the farm in order to get employer-provided insurance, which he said has reduced the time he and his wife have for both farming and raising their children.

“As you can imagine, juggling a farming operation, my own retail business, four children and Bekah having an off-farm job makes it challenging to get the work done on our farming operation, to say the least, let alone to have a family life,” Ihnen said.