Public notice modernization bill fails in House

PIERRE | A bill to modernize and streamline public notices in newspapers failed Wednesday in the S.D. House of Representatives.

HB1050 would have required newspapers to post public notices to a central website while also modernizing how costs are calculated. That modernization would result in a 3% to 5% increase in rates, depending on the type of notice being published.

Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, the bill’s sponsor, noted that newspapers are statutorily required to publish public notices. “Newspapers have to publish what they are given,” Reed said, adding that since the state sets the rates for public notice, free market principles don’t apply.

As the former mayor of Brookings, Reed said he was never concerned with how much the city was paying for public notices which he said are usually about one half of one percent of a budget. His first concern was labor costs.

“Everybody knows that’s where the expenses are,” Reed said.

The bill’s updates in column widths and font size requirements would result in a small rate increase for newspapers, Reed said. Prior to debate on the bill, Reed offered an amendment that struck a provision in the bill that would have given newspapers as much as a 2% annual increase based on the Consumer Price Index.