Rapid City stakeholders make recommendations to medical marijuana committee

While the fire department does not support home growing inside residences, Behlings said if nothing else, they will provide guidance for home growers on the safe, proper techniques for doing so.

Harrison was the last speaker for the committee’s first meetings. He has experience with narcotics and he has been to Colorado and spent time enforcing marijuana laws there. While he has never used marijuana, he said he has spoken with hundreds of people who have.

Harrison’s main concerns were with the home grow system that is allowed under IM 26. He said allowing home grow or for caregivers to supply marijuana to patients is a slippery slope that can easily lead to supplying the black market. Having caps on the amount of plants could help with this. He showed the committee photos he had taken in Colorado of commercial-growth marijuana plants, which can produce over a pound of product. Avoiding home grow entirely would be the best solution, he said.

“When you have home grow, that’s where you have least amount of control, and the most room for cheating the system,” Harrison said. “The state should use South Dakota doctors and pharmacists to recommend [use] and we should regulate it like they do in Minnesota.”