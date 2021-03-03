Ravnsborg impeachment resolution amended to resume following criminal trial

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I would appreciate this committee’s support in establishing a fair and transparent process by which these proceedings may move forward,” Mortenson said.

After the amendment was adopted, Boever’s cousin, Nick Nemec, gave passionate testimony in favor of impeachment. He gave the committee a summary of Boever’s life, and brought a jade plant that Boever had propagated and given to Nemec’s wife. Nemec said Boever rescued house plants and would often give jade plants as gifts.

Nemec emphasized the different standard he felt the Attorney General was treated to in this situation. He said if the situation was reversed, the case would look very different.

“We all know working class, blue collar Joe Boever would be in either jail or prison. But that isn’t how life turned out,” Nemec said. “Prior to the announcement of three misdemeanor charges against Jason Ravnsborg, when people asked me what I thought would happen, I told them I thought Ravnsborg would be charged with crossing the white line. And guess what? That’s exactly what he got charged with.”

Nemec complained about the impeachment process so far and was not in favor of the amendment.

“Spare me the South Dakota government hypocrisy,” he said.

After Nemec’s speech, the committee unanimously voted to approve the amended resolution with no discussion.

