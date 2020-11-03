Republicans sweep local House, Senate races

The Journal called Frye-Mueller Tuesday night and left a message requesting comment. As of 11 p.m., the call had not been returned.

District 32

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, more than half of precincts in District 32 were still outstanding. District 32 encompasses central and southern Rapid City.

Republicans Becky Drury and Chris Johnson were leading the District 32 House of Representatives race, with Johnson receiving 32% of the vote and Drury holding 28% of the count. Democratic candidates Toni Diamond and James Preston were trailing, with each receiving 20% of the vote, respectively, unofficial 11 p.m. Tuesday results showed.

The district is represented by Johnson and Scyller Borglum. While Johnson appears to have won re-election, Borglum did not seek re-election for her seat.

"I would like to thank the voters who put their trust in me. There are some good things going on in South Dakota and one-time money will be coming to the state, and I want to make sure some of that comes to the Rapid City area. I will work diligently to make sure those funds are used appropriately," Drury said. "I want to thank my family, volunteers and financial donors for their support and help through this campaign."