Republicans sweep local House, Senate races

The Rapid City region appears to be sending an all-Republican delegation to the state House of Representatives and Senate in Pierre after the GOP swept legislative races in Districts 30, 32, 33, 34 and 35, unofficial and incomplete election results showed late Tuesday.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Pennington County auditor was still processing ballots four hours after the polls closed, with several precincts still outstanding.
District 30
In the House District 30 race, incumbent Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, and newcomer Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, had no Democratic challengers file for the two seats. The two Republicans automatically won the seats, with Goodwin receiving 6,646 votes and Ladner received 6,919 votes. Eight of 27 precincts had not reported complete results as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
District 30 encompasses all of Fall River and Custer counties and rural portions of Pennington County.
In the Senate race, Republican Julie Frye-Mueller received an estimated 70% of the vote and Libertarian Gideon Oakes received 30%, according to unofficial 11 p.m. election results. Results from eight of the 27 precincts were still outstanding.
Frye-Mueller will replace Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, who withdrew his name from the June Republican primary ballot.
The Journal called Frye-Mueller Tuesday night and left a message requesting comment. As of 11 p.m., the call had not been returned.
District 32
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, more than half of precincts in District 32 were still outstanding. District 32 encompasses central and southern Rapid City.
Republicans Becky Drury and Chris Johnson were leading the District 32 House of Representatives race, with Johnson receiving 32% of the vote and Drury holding 28% of the count. Democratic candidates Toni Diamond and James Preston were trailing, with each receiving 20% of the vote, respectively, unofficial 11 p.m. Tuesday results showed.
The district is represented by Johnson and Scyller Borglum. While Johnson appears to have won re-election, Borglum did not seek re-election for her seat.
"I would like to thank the voters who put their trust in me. There are some good things going on in South Dakota and one-time money will be coming to the state, and I want to make sure some of that comes to the Rapid City area. I will work diligently to make sure those funds are used appropriately," Drury said. "I want to thank my family, volunteers and financial donors for their support and help through this campaign."
Republican Sen. Helene Duhamel will return to Pierre on behalf of District 32, after she defeated Democrat challenger Michael Calabrese. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Duhamel received 6,132 votes (63%) and Calabrese received 3,528 votes (37%). Five of eight precincts were still outstanding.
Duhamel was appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem to fill the seat in December 2019 after Alan Solano resigned from the Senate.
"I'm so happy. This was my first campaign since student council and Girls State. It's great to have a vote of confidence from the people of District 32," Duhamel said.
District 33
Republican incumbent state Rep. Taffy Howard and state Sen. Phil Jensen had no challengers file for the two District 33 House of Representatives seats and automatically were elected Tuesday. As of 11 p.m., Howard received 6,741 votes (44%) and Jensen received 8,677 votes (56%). There were nine of 16 precinct reports still outstanding.
District 33 encompasses portions of Rapid City north of Interstate 90, far west Rapid City, and the east central Black Hills from Black Hawk to Pactola and Sheridan lakes.
In the District 33 Senate race, Republican state Rep. David Johnson defeated Democrat Ryan Ryder. Johnson received 9,600 votes (67%) and Ryder received 4,761 votes, unofficial and incomplete election results showed Tuesday.
Jensen and Johnson will switch legislative chambers. Jensen has served in state government since 2009 by switching between the House and Senate over the past 12 years — something that is allowed under South Dakota's term limits law. Johnson was first elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2016 and was re-elected in 2018 prior to winning the Senate seat Tuesday.
District 34
Although the race for District 34's two House seats was incomplete Tuesday night, the Republican party maintained their winning streak. Mike Derby and Jess Olson received the highest number of votes, with Olson gaining 6,157 votes (33%) and Derby obtaining 5,759 votes (31%).
Democrats Nick Anderson and Rick Stracqualursi received 3,485 votes (18%) and 3,459 votes (18%), respectively. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, only three precincts were outstanding.
District 34 covers most of west and a portion of north Rapid City.
In the Senate race, Republican Michael Dietrich defeated Democrat George Nelson 63% to 37%, 11 p.m. Tuesday results show.
Diedrich was appointed to the District 34 House of Representatives seat in 2017 by former Gov. Dennis Daugaard after the death of Craig Tieszen. Diedrich previously served in the state Senate from 1987-91 and from 1993-95. In 2018, voters returned Diedrich to the House and he decided to seek the Senate seat for 2020.
District 35
Republican incumbents Tina Mulally and Tony Randolph will be returning to the state House representing District 35 following challenges by Democratic candidates David Hubbard and Pat Cromwell.
According to incomplete and unofficial election results, Randolph received 4,281 votes (31%), Mulally received 4,586 votes (34%), Hubbard received 2,473 votes (18%) and Cromwell received 2,333 votes (17%). As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, three of seven precinct reports were still outstanding.
The district's boundaries include parts of central and west Box Elder, portions of east Rapid City, Rapid Valley and areas south.
Mulally and Randolph were both first elected to the state House in 2018.
In the Senate race, Republican incumbent Jessica Castleberry defeated independent candidate Brian Gentry 61% (4,801 votes) to 39% (3,093 votes).
Castleberry was appointed to the seat by Gov. Kristi Noem in December 2019 to finish the term of Lyndi DiSanto, who resigned in November 2019. Gentry is a registered member of the Republican Party but ran as an independent candidate specifically to challenge Castleberry, his campaign Facebook page stated.
Other legislative races
In the District 29 Senate race, Republican Gary Cammack beat Libertarian Kent Wilsey, 78% to 22%, with one precinct still outstanding as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. In the House race, Republicans Dean Wink and Kirk Chaffee won election over independent Jade Addison. Wink received 48% of the vote and Chaffee received 35% of the vote, compared to Addison's 17% count.
In District 31, Timothy Johns automatically won the Senate seat with no other candidate on the ballot. Johns received 9,910 votes. In the District 31 House race, Republicans Scott Odenbach and Mary Fitzgerald won the race with 8,104 votes and 6,920 votes, respectively. Democrat Brooke Abdallah received 4,589 votes.
Because of the delay of vote counting in Pennington County, the Journal will update this story online as results are received and provide a full recap in Thursday's print edition.
