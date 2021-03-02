Resolution: Don’t use IDs to restrict gun sales

PIERRE | State IDs that meet federal REAL ID Act specifications shouldn’t be used to infringe on the Second Amendment rights of South Dakotans. That’s the subject of House Concurrent Resolution 6013, which was adopted Tuesday afternoon by the S.D. State House.

The REAL ID Act is a federal law that requires state IDs meet standards set by the Secretary of Homeland Security. Under the law, the secretary has broad powers as to how that state-issued identification can be used.

HCR6013 says the state won’t comply with the REAL ID Act if it is in any way used to infringe on the Second Amendment rights of South Dakotans including requiring that the ID be used during the purchase of a firearm or ammunition.

“States will not sit idly by and let the DHS infringe on our Second Amendment rights,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Drew Dennert, R-Aberdeen.

The House endorsed the resolution on a vote of 62-7.

