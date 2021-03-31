School districts reluctant to make changes after Noem's order on transgender sports

The bill failed after negotiations between the Republican governor and the GOP-dominated Legislature broke down. After Noem faced tough lobbying from business groups concerned about the economic ramifications of a law that discriminated against transgender people, she issued a “style and form veto” to exclude collegiate athletics, as well as strike sections that required annual tracking of athletes sex at birth and provided a way to sue for violations of the ban. The House rejected Noem's proposal as an unconstitutional use of the style and form veto, which is usually used to clean up technical language.

But conservative lawmakers, exasperated with the governor, say there is currently little appetite for bending to Noem’s will during a special legislative session, which could potentially leave them in a stalemate similar to the one that resulted in the bill’s demise. They had decried Noem's orders as little more than an effort to salvage her reputation with social conservatives who had criticized her for issuing the partial veto.

“The governor has no ability to create law. These don’t have the effect of law,” Republican House Speaker Spencer Gosch said of Noem’s orders. “This is just her sending out a letter saying I’d like you to do this.”