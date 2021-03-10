SD delegation criticizes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress

Rounds said Democrats used the relief bill to further a left-wing agenda.

“Up until this point, we have always found a way to work together on a bipartisan basis to provide COVID-19 relief for the American people. None of the previous five pandemic relief bills received fewer than 90 votes in the United States Senate," Rounds said in a statement. "This is the first bill that did not pass either chamber with bipartisan support. In fact, it had bipartisan opposition in the House of Representatives."

Johnson said the bill's price tag was too much, especially as the U.S. economy is recovering.

“In today’s dollars, our federal government spent $4 trillion on World War II. Incredibly, the U.S. government has now spent nearly $6 trillion on COVID-19," Johnson said. "Congress had an opportunity to continue on a bipartisan path by passing a targeted and tailored bill. Instead, an additional $2 trillion was tacked on to our debt — despite many economists saying this bill is not necessary as our economy reopens."

Most noticeable to many Americans are provisions to provide up to $1,400 direct payments this year to most adults and extend $300 per week emergency unemployment benefits into early September. But the legislation goes far beyond that.