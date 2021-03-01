 Skip to main content
Senate approves $19 million for new Mineral Industry Building at South Dakota Mines
021021-mineral-1.JPG

The Mineral Industries building on the South Dakota Mines campus in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The Senate approved a bill that allocates $19 million to the Board of Regents for a new Mineral Industry Building at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

The $19 million in Senate Bill 156 would be used along with $15 million donated by private entities for the project. The demolition of the current building would cost approximately $1 million and the contracting and construction of the new one will cost around $34 million.

“The building on campus as it exists now is dilapidated and obsolete with regard to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, that’s with regard to mining, metallurgy, and the mineral industries,” Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, said.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is the automation of traditional industrial practices using technology like artificial intelligence and the increased muddying of boundaries between the physical, biological, and digital worlds.

In order to pass, SB 156 needed a two-thirds majority vote. Only one senator, Joshua Klumb, R-Mitchell, voted against the bill. The bill will next go to the House to be assigned to a committee.

