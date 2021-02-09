Senate approves Deadwood sports wagering

PIERRE | A bill that sets up the mechanism that allows sports wagering in Deadwood casinos was passed by the Senate on Tuesday.

Sen. Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City, explained to the Senate that after the voters approved a constitutional amendment in November allowing sports wagering in Deadwood, the Gaming Commission and the Department of Revenue set about creating the rules that culminated in SB44.

Updating the gaming statute, Diedrich said, included adding sports wagering in those areas of the Deadwood gaming law that deal with licensing, security, auditing and taxes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s only within the city limits of Deadwood” at a licensed gaming facility, Diedrich said. “It’s not going to occur at the grocery store.”

Diedrich noted that the rules prohibit betting on high school events, minor league events or collegiate events that include a school from South Dakota.

“This is the way we implement the will of the voters,” he said.

The Senate passed the bill on a vote of 32-2. SB44 now goes to the House.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0