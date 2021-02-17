Senate approves home-schooling overhaul

PIERRE | A bill that would change standards for South Dakota’s home-schooled students was approved Wednesday afternoon by the Senate.

SB177 changes the method of notification when parents want to home-school their children, eliminates the need for taking standardized tests, allows participation in extracurricular activities and applies truancy standards.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford, defended letting home school student skip standardized tests in grades four, eight and 11. He said the parents of home-schoolers teach their children “how to learn, not how to take tests. We need to be working on how to help these people.”

SB177 provides a uniform code for allowing home-schooled students to participate in extracurricular activities. Currently each school district sets its own standards. Steinhauer said opening up participation would be a way to bring back to school those students who have fallen away during the pandemic.

“It’s a way to get these kids back,” Steinhauer said. “It’s a way to get these kids back involved in public education.”

Sen. Maggie Sutton, R-Sioux Falls, said 39 states don’t require standardized tests for home-schoolers and 25 states allow them to participate in extracurricular activities.