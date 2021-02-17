Senate approves homeschooling overhaul

PIERRE | A bill that would change standards for South Dakota’s home-schooled students was approved Wednesday afternoon by the Senate.

SB177 changes the method of notification when parents want to homeschool their children, eliminates the need for taking standardized tests, allows participation in extracurricular activities and applies truancy standards.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford, defended letting homeschool students skip standardized tests in grades four, eight and 11. He said the parents of homeschoolers teach their children “how to learn, not how to take tests. We need to be working on how to help these people.”

SB177 provides a uniform code for allowing homeschooled students to participate in extracurricular activities. Currently each school district sets its own standards. Steinhauer said opening up participation would be a way to bring back to school those students who have fallen away during the pandemic.

“It’s a way to get these kids back,” Steinhauer said. “It’s a way to get these kids back involved in public education.”

Sen. Maggie Sutton, R-Sioux Falls, said 39 states don’t require standardized tests for homeschoolers and 25 states allow them to participate in extracurricular activities.