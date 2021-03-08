Senate approves women's sports bill on 20-15 vote; Noem plans to sign it

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, opposed the bill and quoted the Bible in his opposition.

“We’re supposed to welcome the stranger. We’re supposed to create a life where they’re accepted, and sports is one good way to do that,” Nesiba said. “And now you’re going to say some groups of kids aren’t going to be able to participate. You’re just going to rule them out. I’m deeply concerned about that from a faith perspective. To me, we’re not welcoming the stranger…We’re not providing that supportive and accepting environment that trans people need in the state of South Dakota.”

“I think part of the problem here is that there’s a sense that some don’t believe in gender dysphoria. A trans woman is a girl. And a trans boy is a boy. And we should treat them as such, and provide acceptance and support. If you care about fairness…I urge you to vote against this bill,” Nesiba said.

Other legislators pointed out logistical concerns with the bill. Sen. Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland, said the bill puts more requirements on school districts and has no funding mechanism attached to help districts implement the law. He said the bill could have legal ramifications. Sen. V.J. Smith, R-Brookings, said the bill is premature as a similar law in Idaho is being challenged in federal court.