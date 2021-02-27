Senate bill would provide $5.8 million to help Box Elder prepare for arrival of B-21 Raider

“One thing we have a problem with is we can’t go farther to the east without the main sewer line coming east and that’s a $1.8 million project,” Larson said.

Castleberry said the base is the largest employer for the community, but the city doesn’t receive property or sales tax from it.

Nicole Schneider, city administrator and chief financial officer, said the city could leverage the money to get federal grants to help with the main arterial roads, economic development along the Interstate 90 corridor and allow the Douglas School District to expand.

Larson said the city found out about three months ago that the Air Force is expediting its timeline by three years and needs to make preparations now. During the hearing on Wednesday, a proponent of the bill said it would allow planning to begin in 2021 and construction to begin in 2022 rather than 2023.

Castleberry said Box Elder could see an additional 7,000 residents to the around 10,000 who live there now in a matter of three to five years. That includes about 1,500 airmen and 5,500 family members.

Larson said about 70% of soldiers live off base, but like to be close to it.