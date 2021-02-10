Senate committee approves bill to have 10-day comment period on ballot measures

PIERRE | The public would be able to comment on the ballot statements provided by the attorney general if SB123 becomes law. Wednesday morning the bill was approved by the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Currently, the attorney general must provide a 200-word statement on ballot measures. Sen. Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City, said SB123 adds a 10-day comment period.

“That’s a really important statement,” he said. “It’s important it be well thought out and concise.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, speaking in favor of the bill, said his office has a team of five people that look over referred laws, constitutional amendments and initiated measures.

“We have to consider how it’s going to impact us forever,” he said.

Comments could be dropped off at the attorney general’s office or mailed. Ravnsborg said to avoid computer viruses, it’s his office’s policy that official communications be dropped off or mailed rather than coming through email.

Some members of the committee said they hoped an amendment would be coming that would allow the public a venue for emailed comments.

The committee approved the bill on a vote of 7-1. It now goes to the full Senate.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0