Senate committee approves bill to limit seizure of firearms

PIERRE | The Senate State Affairs Committee took different approaches to two gun rights bills on Wednesday. One was passed and the other was killed.

SB100 offers to protect against the seizure of firearms and was passed. SB129 sought to have South Dakota avoid following any new federal laws that infringe on gun rights and was defeated.

SB100 limits the ability of government to put prohibitions on lawful possession of firearms and ammunition, seize firearms or ammunition, suspend or revoke permits or close or limit the hours of operation of firearms sales. It does allow law enforcement to temporarily disarm people who are being lawfully detained.

Passage of a bill similar to SB100 in Minnesota meant that during the pandemic, gun stores could not be shut down by the state government, according to Brian Gosch, a governmental affairs representative with the National Rifle Association.

Dick Tieszen, representing the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, noted that the bill allows law enforcement to “temporarily” disarm a suspect. “We are entitled to protect ourselves.”

Speaking in opposition to the bill was Shannon Emery of Brandon who said that from 2010 to 2019 gun deaths in South Dakota have gone up 42%. During that same time nationally gun deaths were up 17%.