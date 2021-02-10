Senate committee approves bill to limit seizure of firearms

PIERRE | The Senate State Affairs Committee took different approaches to two gun rights bills on Wednesday. One was passed and the other was killed.
SB100 offers to protect against the seizure of firearms and was passed. SB129 sought to have South Dakota avoid following any new federal laws that infringe on gun rights and was defeated.
SB100 limits the ability of government to put prohibitions on lawful possession of firearms and ammunition, seize firearms or ammunition, suspend or revoke permits or close or limit the hours of operation of firearms sales. It does allow law enforcement to temporarily disarm people who are being lawfully detained.
Passage of a bill similar to SB100 in Minnesota meant that during the pandemic, gun stores could not be shut down by the state government, according to Brian Gosch, a governmental affairs representative with the National Rifle Association.
Dick Tieszen, representing the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, noted that the bill allows law enforcement to “temporarily” disarm a suspect. “We are entitled to protect ourselves.”
Speaking in opposition to the bill was Shannon Emery of Brandon who said that from 2010 to 2019 gun deaths in South Dakota have gone up 42%. During that same time nationally gun deaths were up 17%.
“You know this is the reality,” Emery said, noting that getting a conversation started in the Legislature about suicide prevention is a struggle.
Bills like SB100 make it seem like “protecting their guns is the most important thing,” Emery said. “Like they are more sacred than our people.”
The bill was approved by the committee on a vote of 8-1and now goes to the full Senate.
SB129 would absolve South Dakota from following any federal laws passed after Jan. 1, 2021, that unreasonably tax firearms or ammunition, call for greater registration of firearms, restrict or forbid firearms ownership or call for the mass confiscation of firearms.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, said SB129 was a clear outline of the kinds of federal statutes that South Dakota would be able to ignore in order to protect the rights of gun owners.
Castleberry offered her assessment of the kinds of actions likely to be taken by the administration of President Joe Biden. She said gunmakers would be held civilly liable for gun deaths, assault weapons would be regulated and firearms purchases would be limited to one per month. Smart guns, which fire after reading the owner’s fingerprint, will be required, Castleberry said, as will laws holding parents liable if their children get access to a weapon that is not stored properly.
“Will my home be subject to inspection?” Castleberry asked, to prove that her guns are stored properly.
The Biden administration is planning a $200 annual fee per firearm, she said.
“The wealthy will be able to afford to protect their families,” Castleberry said. “The poor will not.”
Gun owners and gun shop owners were afraid to testify in support of the bill, Castleberry said, because they were afraid of being targeted by the federal government.
Speaking against the bill was Justin Smith, representing the South Dakota Association of Youth Care Providers. The members of the association provide care for troubled young people, Smith said, often relying on federal grants for funding.
Federal grants could be put at risk, Smith explained, if the state is not following federal laws.
“The implications of this bill are simply too great and too risky,” Smith said.
Dianna Miller, representing the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, said the organizations that belong to the network get 85% to 90% of their funding from the federal government.
“You will jeopardize the funding of numerous shelters across the state” with the passage of SB129, Miller said.
“Concern for the loss of federal funds is not new,” Castleberry said. Passage of the bill would indicate “at what point we allow our freedoms to be chipped away at.”
Calling the bill “dangerous,” Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, called into question the legality of having a state nullify a federal law. Bolin said there was already a system in place for vetting federal laws. “That’s why we have courts.”
Bolin suggested that Castleberry offer her ideas in the form of a resolution that the Legislature could support rather than a state law.
On a 9-0 vote the committee sent the bill to the 41st day, a tactic that kills legislation.