Senate committee approves resolution to require a super-majority for ballot measures to pass

A resolution seeking to increase voter thresholds for initiative measures or constitutional amendments that raise taxes or cause the state to spend more than $10 million is headed to the Senate for consideration.
HJR5003, authored by Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, would increase the votes needed to pass certain ballot questions to a 60% super-majority rather than just a simple majority.
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 6-3 on Monday to move the resolution to the Senate. It has already passed the House. If passed by the Senate, the resolution would go to a vote of the people for final consideration.
The resolution would require 60% votes on any initiated amendment, initiated measure or constitutional amendment that increases taxes or fees, or obligates the state to spend $10 million or more in the first five years after enactment.
Hansen's resolution is in response to Amendment A, which called for the legalization of recreational marijuana, implemented a tax on marijuana sales and required the state to set up the program. Voters passed the constitutional amendment with 54% of the vote. Amendment A is currently in litigation as its constitutionality has been called into question by two state law enforcement officers, which included Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom. Gov. Kristi Noem also opposes it.
"HRJ5003 wouldn't force anything upon the voters, we don't dictate anything here. It simply puts the question to the voters — should we hold ourselves to that broader consensus when we consider tax and spending measures on the ballot," Hansen said. "I just think the people will answer that question with a yes, based on our long-standing commitment to lower taxes and limited government spending."
Lobbyists from the South Dakota Retailers Association, the Coalition for Responsible Taxation, Americans for Prosperity and Opportunity Solution Project support the resolution.
"We support this because the vote threshold should be high to protect hard working South Dakotans from new taxes, like an income tax, and protect our residents from drastic expansions of state government that could divert the state from other priorities like roads, education and public safety," lobbyist T.J. Nelson said.
Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, opposed the resolution, saying the Legislature should not tamper with the process voters use to pass initiatives or amendments.
"What we're talking about right now is changing the level of what a constitutionally-provided initiated measure and constitutional amendment process looks like for the people of South Dakota," Heinert said. "If the people want to pass something, they will pass it. It shouldn't be 60% or 65%, it should be 50% plus one. That's what the people vote on, they know how to read and they'll vote."
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.