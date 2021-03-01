Senate committee approves resolution to require a super-majority for ballot measures to pass

A resolution seeking to increase voter thresholds for initiative measures or constitutional amendments that raise taxes or cause the state to spend more than $10 million is headed to the Senate for consideration.

HJR5003, authored by Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, would increase the votes needed to pass certain ballot questions to a 60% super-majority rather than just a simple majority.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 6-3 on Monday to move the resolution to the Senate. It has already passed the House. If passed by the Senate, the resolution would go to a vote of the people for final consideration.

The resolution would require 60% votes on any initiated amendment, initiated measure or constitutional amendment that increases taxes or fees, or obligates the state to spend $10 million or more in the first five years after enactment.

Hansen's resolution is in response to Amendment A, which called for the legalization of recreational marijuana, implemented a tax on marijuana sales and required the state to set up the program. Voters passed the constitutional amendment with 54% of the vote. Amendment A is currently in litigation as its constitutionality has been called into question by two state law enforcement officers, which included Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom. Gov. Kristi Noem also opposes it.