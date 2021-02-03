Senate committee approves spending $3 million for hangar project at Rapid City Regional Airport

PIERRE | A bill to fund a hangar area at the Rapid City Regional Airport got its first endorsement Wednesday at a meeting of the Senate Transportation Committee.

SB157 would fund a $3 million hangar project at the airport, funneling the money through the S.D. Aeronautics Commission. The bill states the funding would be used to replace a hangar and provide infrastructure like water and sewer mains, fire hydrants, taxiways, runways and roads.

Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, explained to the committee that the Federal Aviation Administration funds those areas of the airport that have to do with passenger air travel and the terminal. Other activities at the airport — medical flights, firefighting flights, test flights, Civil Air Patrol, private aircraft, cargo flights, fueling and maintenance — fall under the area of general aviation and are not necessarily funded by the FAA, said Johnson, a pilot.

Airport executive director Patrick Dame said the FAA funds projects relating to passenger travel and the terminal at 90%. Lower priority projects get less FAA funding.

“It gets to be harder and harder to fund the lower priority areas,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}