Senate committee approves spending $3 million for hangar project at Rapid City Regional Airport

PIERRE | A bill to fund a hangar area at the Rapid City Regional Airport got its first endorsement Wednesday at a meeting of the Senate Transportation Committee.
SB157 would fund a $3 million hangar project at the airport, funneling the money through the S.D. Aeronautics Commission. The bill states the funding would be used to replace a hangar and provide infrastructure like water and sewer mains, fire hydrants, taxiways, runways and roads.
Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, explained to the committee that the Federal Aviation Administration funds those areas of the airport that have to do with passenger air travel and the terminal. Other activities at the airport — medical flights, firefighting flights, test flights, Civil Air Patrol, private aircraft, cargo flights, fueling and maintenance — fall under the area of general aviation and are not necessarily funded by the FAA, said Johnson, a pilot.
Airport executive director Patrick Dame said the FAA funds projects relating to passenger travel and the terminal at 90%. Lower priority projects get less FAA funding.
“It gets to be harder and harder to fund the lower priority areas,” he said.
The money in SB157 is needed because an old World War II-era hangar was taken down and the planes using it have been displaced. “We’re pretty well full,” Dame said of the airport’s hangar space.
Dame said the airport has funded a $3 million hangar project but needs more space.
“We are working to try to help ourselves,” he said. “We’re looking for a partner to try to move this piece forward.”
The bill was opposed by Lara Williams, a budget analyst at the Bureau of Finance and Management. Williams said the bill breaks with state policy as it tells the aeronautics commission how to spend the money.
“We do not stipulate how they spend their money,” Williams said, explaining that the aeronautics commission, which is funded through aviation fuel taxes, has a process it goes through to determine how to spend its money.
On a 5-1 vote, the committee moved the bill on to the Joint Appropriations Committee with a do pass recommendation.