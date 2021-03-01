Senate committee defeats ban on mailing absentee ballot applications

"This bill strengthens absentee voting as a trusted way to cast a ballot, protects the voters rights and instills confidence in our elections," Dennert said. "Voting is a right, but like all rights it also comes with responsibility. Voting should require some measure of initiative, especially if showing initiative also provides some confidence in the process."

Barnett and several county auditors opposed Dennert's bill. Barnett said he mailed out the absentee ballot applications because of the pandemic. The situation called for extraordinary steps to make sure registered voters were not suppressed from casting ballots, he said.

"Many circumstances led to this decision, including the potential shortage of election workers and polling locations, not to mention public health risks," Barnett said. "While the hope would be that this step would not have to be taken again — our office has no plans to — it seems like poor public policy to remove it as an option if needed in the future."

Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer said the nation and state treaded into "unknown waters" because of the pandemic.