Senate committee passes Second Amendment resolution
Sen. Jessica Castleberry

Jessica Castleberry

A resolution affirming the Legislature's support of Second Amendment rights unanimously passed the Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday.

Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, said she authored Senate Concurrent Resolution 607 to show support of the 2008 U.S. Supreme Court case District of Columbia v. Heller, which upheld the individual right to own firearms.

"Any executive action by the current administration or act of Congress to infringe upon that right would be a violation of the Supreme Court's decision, including any effort by the federal government to require the registration of legally possessed firearms or ammunition would be an infringement on the Second Amendment," Castleberry said.

The resolution goes on to oppose confiscation, forced sale or forced transfer of legally possessed firearms. It also opposes any specific taxes, fees or registration of firearms.

After the resolution passed the committee 9-0, it was placed on the Senate's consent calendar for consideration.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

