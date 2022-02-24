Senate committee rejects grassland protection bill

A bill that would have assisted some ranchers by classifying more areas as grassland to feed cattle and other livestock failed to move forward Wednesday in a Senate committee.

HB 1039, co-authored by Rep. Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, and Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, would have allowed for agricultural land to also be categorized as "non-cropland" regardless of the soil classification of the land. A few stipulations would have needed to be met for the categorization — including the land must have been greater than 1,950 feet in elevation, the land must have been seeded for perennial vegetation for animal grazing or left un-harvested, or if the land was already native grassland.

Ladner and Castleberry said a study that used artificial intelligence to examine soil structure showed that there were "several ribbons and patches of land" surveyed that would have caused ranchers to lose protection of grassland status and instead would be assessed at a higher level for croplands. Castleberry said if the ranchers lost that grassland protection, their assessed value of land could increase anywhere from 60% to 200%.

However, the bill met opposition Wednesday in the Senate Committee on Taxation from the Department of Revenue. Gov. Kristi Noem also said she opposed the legislation.

Mike Houdyshell, chief legal counsel for the Department of Revenue, said the new soil tables that were studied are not yet in effect and are not going into effect.

"The new soil tables that were generated... are not going to be implemented in South Dakota," Houdyshell said. "That project has essentially been halted because of some issues that we saw, in particular with West River counties with how those new soil tables were switching crop to non-crop and vice versa."

Houdyshell said agricultural adjustments were also under some "mis-perceptions" that taxation adjustments were not occurring, or that the Department of Revenue does not allow counties to make adjustments to agricultural lands.

"Neither of those statements are true," he said.

Houdyshell said the Department of Revenue is holding trainings and issuing printed guidelines on how agricultural land can be assessed.

Castleberry sits on the Senate Taxation Committee and moved to pass the bill. Her motion failed due to lack of a second.

The committee then moved to defer the legislation to the 41st day, a tactic that effectively kills the measure. The motion passed by a vote of 6-1. Castleberry was the lone dissenting vote.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.