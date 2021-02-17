Senate committee rejects legislation to disclose Noem's security costs while campaigning

PIERRE | A second legislative attempt to get an accounting of the costs for Gov. Kristi Noem’s security detail failed Wednesday morning in the Senate Transportation Committee meeting.

SB165 was the second attempt to find out the costs of Noem’s security. She has traveled around the country, campaigning for President Donald Trump and other candidates, accompanied by troopers from the S.D. Highway Patrol. An earlier attempt to get the costs disclosed, HB1089, sponsored by Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, was defeated in the House State Affairs Committee.

Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, said the purpose of SB165 was “simply to understand what the security costs are when our governor travels.”

Nesiba provided committee members with Article II, Section 8 of the state constitution that says the motor fuel tax must be used exclusively for the maintenance, construction and supervision of highways. Nesiba explained that in the 1990s Gov. Bill Janklow sought to use the motor fuel tax to fund the Highway Patrol, a move Nesiba said made sense.

While using the motor fuel tax to pay for troopers patrolling the state’s highways was permissible, Nesiba said, he has been unable to find out if the motor fuel tax is paying for the governor’s security “which is a misuse according to our constitution.”