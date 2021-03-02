Senate committee rejects Noem's bill limiting conservation officer's authority

PIERRE | Sometimes a good policy doesn’t necessarily make a good law. That was the decision of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning as it unanimously defeated Gov. Kristi Noem’s bill that would have prohibited conservation officers from going on private land without permission.

HB1140 sought to prohibit the Game, Fish and Parks Department’s conservation officers from going on private land without permission unless they had reasonable suspicion or probable cause that a violation had or would take place, needed to dispatch a crippled or distressed animal or were responding to an emergency.

The bill also includes a second section saying evidence obtained by a conservation officer in violation of the act would be inadmissible in court.

“This is already policy for the department,” said Mark Miller, Noem’s general counsel.

The Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures can apply to open fields, Miller said.

“Several states already go further than the Fourth Amendment,” Miller said. “States can add additional layers to our rights.”

Miller assured the committee that landowners would allow conservation officers on their property after they asked permission.