Senate defeats legislation to broaden hate crime law

PIERRE | A bill broadening the definition of hate crimes was defeated Wednesday afternoon in the Senate.

SB166 added five categories to the state’s hate crimes statute: disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or identification as a Native American Two-Spirit. The bill defines Native American Two-Spirit as a culturally and spiritually distinct gender traditionally recognized by the Native American nation.

Currently the law recognizes hate crimes against race, ethnicity, religion, ancestry and national origin.

“Our existing hate crimes law is woefully deficient,” said Sen. Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge. “Hate crimes are on the rise nationally and right here in South Dakota.”

Sen. David Wheeler, R-Huron, urged passage of the bill, explaining to the Senate that the charge is rightfully hard to prove in court. “We don’t want people falsely convicted under the statute.”

Wheeler said that hate crimes afflict not only the assaulted but everyone associated with them.

“It makes it a difficult crime,” Wheeler said. “It makes it a worse crime for society.”

Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said lawmakers shouldn’t fall for a “political fad.”