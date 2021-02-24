Senate defeats legislation to broaden of hate crime law

The victim of a crime is bound to feel hated, according to Schoenbeck.

“Every time you beat somebody with a bat, it sure feels like a hate crime,” Schoenbeck said.

Sen. Troy Heinert said there has to be a place in the law for people who are victimized “because of who you are through no fault of your own. That is the hate crime.”

Sen. Joshua Klumb, R-Michell, said that, given the chance, he would throw out the entire section of law devoted to hate crimes.

“Bills like this separate us,” Klumb said. “Whenever something bad is done to somebody, it’s done to all of us.”

The Senate defeated the legislation on a vote of 8-27.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0