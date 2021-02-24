Senate narrowly approves marijuana sales framework

“I wholly expect some jurisdictions to say this is not for us,” he said.

Sen. Michael Rohl, R-Aberdeen, said he was committed to enforcing the will of the people but didn’t like SB187 for a couple of reasons.

Rohl noted Section 11 of the bill that says anyone licensed to sell marijuana must obtain a malt beverage license. He said this meant that marijuana sales could take place in convenience stores, grocery stores and bars where the personnel might not be fully trained about the product they would be selling.

Rohl also objected to another part of Section 11 that called for corporations licensed to sell marijuana to have at least 51% South Dakota ownership. He said he didn’t want out-of-staters to have an interest in the new businesses.

Greenfield explained that during the writing of the bill he was counseled that current case law prohibits keeping out-of-state interests from taking part in the business.

“We’re trying to keep as much of this homegrown as possible,” he said.