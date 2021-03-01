Senate passes bill to allow banks to work with pot, hemp businesses

A bill that would authorize banks to do business with industrial hemp or marijuana licensees passed through the Senate on Monday.

House Bill 1203 follows the example of other states that have legalized marijuana or hemp. As marijuana is federally illegal, without a provision allowing cannabis businesses to use banks, those businesses operate as cash-only.

“There’s no way of telling where the revenues were derived from and where they’re going. If it is a cash business, those businesses need to pay their taxes, utilities, and all that in cash…it provides for some security, it provides for protection for the customers and the banking industry,” Sen. Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City, said.

Banks need time to prepare for legalization of marijuana and hemp, so Diedrich said passing this law now gives banks that time. Banking institutions must submit reports monitoring the activities of marijuana businesses to ensure they are legitimate, as well as provide oversight and guidance to those businesses.

HB 1203 passed, with Sens. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, and Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, voting no.

