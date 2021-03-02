Senate passes measure to require 3/5 majority vote on ballot initiatives

“If there’s any protections that need to be done today, it’s about protecting the rights of our citizens – of your constituents – to go out with an idea, to gather signatures, and to put it on the ballot. That’s what needs protection. We’ve been eroding it all session,” Nesiba said. “Instead of trying to stop [constituents’] voice, let’s try to listen for once.”

Sen. Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City, said he supported the resolution when it came through committee but with the adopted amendment, he would not support it.

“This is in bad faith to cut off the process that [constituents] entered into in good faith. Totally in favor of it if it were to be held in the general election, but moving it up to the primary is unfair to most people who are following the laws,” Diedrich said.

Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, D-Mission, called the resolution bad legislation and urged the Senate to stop its progress. He cited the numbers of voters in the most recent primary election versus the general election, which had 273,201 more voters participating.

“We are cutting our people off at the knees,” Heinert said. “This resolution doesn’t even have to meet its own criteria to be enacted into law. It doesn’t require 60%, it requires one more vote.”