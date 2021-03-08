Senate smokes out, passes "stand your ground" bill

The Senate smoked out House Bill 1212, the “stand your ground” bill and proceeded to pass it by a vote of 21-14 on Monday.

HB 1212 was introduced by Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, who said the bill gets rid of many other use of force statutes for clarity’s sake and introduces the possibility for “reasonable force.” The bill says a person is justified in using force or deadly force so long as that person has reason to believe that it is necessary to prevent imminent harm.

Some senators, including Sens. Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion, and Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, countered that the bill wasn’t ready and opposed it.

“It will be a glorious legislative session when the day ever comes that there’s not one gun bill before us. That’s all I’m going to say,” Sen. V.J. Smith, R-Brookings said.

Sen. David Wheeler, R-Huron, said the bill goes further than clarity and convenience and instead is a complete overhaul of current law.

