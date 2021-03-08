Senate smokes out, passes "stand your ground" bill

The Senate smoked out House Bill 1212, the “stand your ground” bill and proceeded to pass it by a vote of 21-14 on Monday.
HB 1212 was introduced by Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, who said the bill gets rid of many other use of force statutes for clarity’s sake and introduces the possibility for “reasonable force.” The bill says a person is justified in using force or deadly force so long as that person has reason to believe that it is necessary to prevent imminent harm.
Some senators, including Sens. Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion, and Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, countered that the bill wasn’t ready and opposed it.
“It will be a glorious legislative session when the day ever comes that there’s not one gun bill before us. That’s all I’m going to say,” Sen. V.J. Smith, R-Brookings said.
Sen. David Wheeler, R-Huron, said the bill goes further than clarity and convenience and instead is a complete overhaul of current law.
“When you are thinking about whether or not this is the right bill to support, you must be keenly aware that this does redefine self-defense. It redraws the line between what is murder and what is reasonable self-defense,” Wheeler said. “This bill allows overuse of justifiable self-defense. It will lead to situations in which people can claim self-defense and you don’t want them to.”
Sen. Brock Greenfield, R-Clark, described the opposition as a “parade of horribles” and said proponents are only asking that people be able to defend themselves and have a defense for it.
“We’re not asking for people to have an open, carte blanche authority to wage war against their foes,” Greenfield said.
Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, said the bill would allow people to exact force if they felt threatened, which he said is going to happen to people of color if this bill were to pass.
Sen. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, agreed that the bill implicitly promotes the use of deadly force, as there is no mention that the response must be proportionate to the threat.
Wiik denied that the bill would encourage increased use of deadly force, and cited Florida’s “stand your ground law,” saying in the years since the Florida legislature passed their bill, violent crime is down.
The bill passed, with Sens. Bryan Breitling, R-Miller; Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls; Duhamel; Mary Duvall, R-Pierre; Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge; Heinert; Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton; Timothy Johns, R-Lead; Jack Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls; Nesiba; Rusch; Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown; Smith; and Wheeler voting no.