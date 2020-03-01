South Dakota heads toward banning university faculty union

The Board of Regents, which oversees the schools, has not taken a position on the issue.

Langer said the proposal does not threaten freedom of speech or tenure. She argued that the law school and medical school at the University of South Dakota don't have a union, but have remained competitive.

But Vaughan Hennen, a 28-year-old librarian and union member at Dakota State University, said the next generation of faculty — millenials — value the ability to join a union. As millennials make up more of the workforce, public support for unions has risen, according to polling from Gallup and Pew Research.

"I don't think millennials like the idea of shutting up and working and not expressing your opinion in the workplace," he said.

The union argues that with faculty pay already ranked in the bottom 20% of university systems across the nation, the ban will add one more obstacle to recruiting professors. The result could be not just losing talented faculty members, but a decline in the quality of education and number of students, Hennen said.

But barring a major change of heart, both the Legislature and Noem are ready to say goodbye to collective bargaining for faculty.

The only question that appears to remain is whether teachers at schools for deaf and blind students, which is run under the Board of Regents, will still be able to join the teachers' union. The Senate bill leaves them out of the ban; the House bill includes them. Lawmakers will work to reconcile the proposals in the next two weeks.

