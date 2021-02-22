South Dakota lawmakers consider impeaching Attorney General Ravnsborg

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The investigators have presented their findings and recommended misdemeanor infractions in a wholistic process they described as going ‘above and beyond,’ and we look forward to the continued due process of law,” said Mike Deaver, a spokesperson for Ravnsborg.

He added that Ravnsborg is focused on his present duties as attorney general, especially during the legislative session.

The Republican attorney general, who was elected to his first term in 2018, initially told authorities that he thought he had struck a deer or another large animal as he was driving home to Pierre from a Republican fundraiser late on Sept. 12. He said he searched the unlit area with a cellphone flashlight and didn’t realize he had killed a man until the next day when he returned to the accident scene on U.S. 14 near Highmore.

After an investigation that stretched over five months, prosecutors said they still had questions about the crash but were unable to file more serious criminal charges against Ravnsborg. They charged him with careless driving, driving out of his lane and operating a motor vehicle while on his phone.