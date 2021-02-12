South Dakota lawmakers weigh voting laws amid election doubt

With Barnett defending against the efforts to tighten the current election system, he has struggled to gain support for a proposal that would allow people to register to vote online, which he says would actually make voter rolls more accurate. Senate Republicans changed Barnett's bill to only allow people to update their voter registration, effectively blocking the online service from new voters.

Sen. Jim Bolin spearheaded the effort to change the bill after initially opposing it entirely. He felt that people had plenty of opportunities to register to vote, though he acknowledged that some people in rural parts of the state would have to drive more than 100 miles to the nearest courthouse.

"I'm not convinced it's an absolutely reliable system," he said of the online proposal.

Democrats say the watering down of the proposal amounts to voter suppression.

Sen. Troy Heinert, the Senate minority leader who lives on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, said people in his community have to drive 85 miles to a neighboring county to register to vote.

"It is voter suppression," he said. "We know it, they know it. That's the bad part."