State employees to pay higher premiums, out-of-pocket costs with new health plans

State employees will be seeing changes to their health plans this year as a part of a bill to revise state employee health insurance that opponents say will hurt state workers.
Senate Bill 57 passed the House of Representatives with a 55-13 vote on Tuesday and will be signed into law. The revised employee health plan was a priority of Gov. Kristi Noem.
SB 57 amends a statute regarding employee insurance benefits through a self-insured plan:
“The State of South Dakota shall either make a monthly contribution to the system or otherwise provide for the amount necessary to make payment to the system for the full single rate monthly health insurance premium or contribution for the plan with the lowest actuarial value for each plan-eligible employee. This amount shall be transmitted to the account of the state employees' benefits plan in the Office of the State Treasurer. The state treasurer, after making a record of the receipts, shall credit the plan with an amount equal to that remitted or otherwise provided. Costs beyond this amount for other plans offered by the state shall be paid by the employee through premiums,” the bill states.
In Noem’s Dec. 8 budget address, she announced that under her proposed budget plan, state employees would receive a 2.4% increase in state employee salaries and that she asked the Bureau of Human Resources to re-evaluate the employee health insurance plan.
“The challenge I gave to them was to create benefits that are competitive with those that are offered by our other larger employers in our state, to make the health insurance plan financially sustainable for the state and to simplify the plan’s administration,” Noem said in her budget address. “This plan will also create $12 million in health care savings. We will reinvest those funds directly into employee pay.”
Opponents of the bill that would enact those changes say that the $12 million in savings was coming directly from the state employees that the savings would benefit.
Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, is on the Joint Appropriations Committee, and said SB 57 passed out of the House before the JCA could have a full hearing on the bill. During the hearing, he asked Human Resources Commissioner Darin Seeley where the millions in savings was coming from.
“[Seeley] keeps talking about this $12 million in savings that’s going to go back to increase state employee’s salaries, and I’m supportive of that, but when I pressed him on it, he said the $8 million of the $12 million in savings is really being generated from higher premiums being charged to the employees,” Nesiba said.
The state used to pay employee's premiums for the single plan.
“At some level, what we’re doing is we’re basically taxing state employees – all of them – and using some of those [tax dollars] to increase some wages for some,” he said.
So far, it is unclear who will benefit and who will lose out with the new plan, but Nesiba said he received many concerned emails from state employees unsure about the fate of their health plans.
"They can't know about how much more of an adjustment [in salary] they might receive, but giving the really small numbers and the low salaries they have, there's going to be a bunch of state employees paying bigger premiums and are going to go backwards."
The median pay for state employees is $44,954, and the average pay is $49,208, according to the Bureau of Human Resources.
Noem said the proposed changes would improve the state’s ability to compete for top talent without adding additional costs to the budget. But Nesiba fears that by diluting the health plans, the state will ultimately lose workers.
“I worry about what that does for morale and our ability to attract and retain people,” Nesiba said. “It’s almost like a broken covenant…this bill changes, for the first time, South Dakota employees are going to pay premiums.”
Nesiba said over time, the low-deductible plan increased the cost of the deductible by 4.7 times and out of pocket expenses by 70%.
According to data from the Bureau of Human Resources, in Fiscal Year 2012, the low deductible plan for single employees was a $350 deductible with an out of pocket maximum of $3,300. In FY21, that deductible is $1,650 and the out of pocket max is $5,900. For the family low deductible plan, in FY12 the deductible was $900 and the out of pocket max was $9,500. In FY21, the deductible is $4,200 and the out of pocket max is $13,125.
“I applaud the commissioner for looking at [employee health plans] and realizing it’s a crisis, but it’s a terrible solution. The right solution is to say, we need to pay state employees more and we need to use these funds to be able to…smooth this out,” Nesiba said.
Republican leadership did not have the same view of the plan’s merits or lack thereof.
“I think this is a very well thought out plan. Obviously, it’s going to be implemented and we have to see…after a year if there’s any corrections or tweaks that need to be made, I think will have to be looked at at that time, but ultimately, it was a plan that would give different levels of care and different options, which would include some payment from state employees, but also knowing that the savings, because of what these plan changes have brought, that money is going to be turned back into salary dollars going forward,” House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, said in a press conference Thursday.
In her budget address, Noem prioritized having health care options and mentioned the lack of premiums but did not address high deductibles or out of pocket expenses.
“Providing several options that fit their health needs is an important part of our strategy. My proposal keeps a premium-free insurance plan for state employees with the opportunity to purchase a plan that offers additional coverage,” Noem said in her budget address.
Nesiba acknowledged that on its face, the plan is improving, but that ultimately it will be to the detriment of the employees it is meant to benefit.
“Having a state government job used to be viewed as, that you’ve arrived and that you’re secure and you’re going to have access to a health care plan that’s good for you, your spouse, and your children, and I worry that is no longer true. The plan is going to be better, there’s going to be some choices, but it comes with an enormous price that’s being put on them with very little input from [employees],” Nesiba said.