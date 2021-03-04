State employees to pay higher premiums, out-of-pocket costs with new health plans

So far, it is unclear who will benefit and who will lose out with the new plan, but Nesiba said he received many concerned emails from state employees unsure about the fate of their health plans.

"They can't know about how much more of an adjustment [in salary] they might receive, but giving the really small numbers and the low salaries they have, there's going to be a bunch of state employees paying bigger premiums and are going to go backwards."

The median pay for state employees is $44,954, and the average pay is $49,208, according to the Bureau of Human Resources.

Noem said the proposed changes would improve the state’s ability to compete for top talent without adding additional costs to the budget. But Nesiba fears that by diluting the health plans, the state will ultimately lose workers.

“I worry about what that does for morale and our ability to attract and retain people,” Nesiba said. “It’s almost like a broken covenant…this bill changes, for the first time, South Dakota employees are going to pay premiums.”

Nesiba said over time, the low-deductible plan increased the cost of the deductible by 4.7 times and out of pocket expenses by 70%.