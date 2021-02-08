State hires consultant to help develop framework for legal marijuana

State budget documents show that South Dakota’s annual total revenues and spending were roughly $5 billion each in 2021.

Derby added that other experts appearing before the caucus predicted that, considering experiences in Colorado and other states with legal recreational marijuana, it would be more than a year and maybe up to two years after the legalization vote before dispensaries would open to sell marijuana legally to state residents. House Bill 1225 states that if the courts overturn the constitutional amendment on recreational marijuana, the bill would immediately be repealed.

Other experts told the caucus that about 240,000 square feet of warehouse space would be needed statewide to grow marijuana early on in the development of a marketplace. Only marijuana grown and processed in South Dakota can legally be sold in the state once legalization takes place.

The most recent meeting of the Cannabis Caucus was scheduled to address three topics, Derby said: a recap of the roughly 10 marijuana-related bills filed so far; how banks might manage lending, financing and handling of money from marijuana businesses; and how Native American tribes might benefit from legalization.