State lawmakers overwhelmingly vote to oppose statehood for Washington, D.C.

PIERRE | With action Monday by the House, the Legislature has endorsed a resolution asking South Dakota’s congressional delegation to vote against admitting the District of Columbia as a state.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 601 was endorsed by a 32-3 vote in the Senate and passed through the House 62-8.

Rep. Charlie Hoffman, R-Eureka, said the District of Columbia has no industry, farming or business — just government.

“It is a Democrat stronghold,” Hoffman said, noting that since 1962 the District has overwhelming voted for Democratic presidential candidates.

Rep. Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, said that with convention centers, hotels and restaurants the characterization that the District had no business offended him. People who live and work there are taxed without having a say in their federal government, he said.

“Taxation without representation is exactly why we have the country that we have today,” Smith said.

Statehood for the District of Columbia is meant to give one party more power according to Rep. Kent Peterson, R-Salem.

“What this is really about is moving the goal posts,” he said. “We think how things are going is just fine.”

The resolution does not have the weight of law, but offers an insight into the majority opinion of the Legislature.

