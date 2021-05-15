State lawmakers tell Department of Education to not pursue federal grants for history, civics classes

Duba was the only legislator to vote against the letter and the only one to speak in opposition to it. She said she was shocked when the letter came up, which she said was newly added to the agenda despite its submission past the deadline, which was in early April.

“We’re trying to inject ourselves into education, and to me that’s not our job,” Duba said. “When I raised that, the response I got was that we can withhold funds [to influence policy]."

The discussion began during the Appropriations committee’s interim meeting on May 11 when Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, brought up the possible implementation of Critical Race Theory in his district’s schools.

Lead co-chair of Joint Appropriations Sen. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, said she did not know what Critical Race Theory meant, but has been seeing discussions about it occurring nationally. She said the Letter of Intent merely raises questions about what exactly Critical Race Theory entails, and as it is a new theory the state should be cautious about incorporating it into the classroom.