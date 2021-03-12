State lawmakers weigh in on the use of smoke-outs

The smoke-out is a unique feature of South Dakota politics.
It allows legislators to bring a bill back after it was killed in committee. A smoke-out invokes Joint Rule 7-7 and requires one third of the members of a house to agree to require a committee deliver a bill to the full body, where all members can debate and vote on it.
The House only had one smoke-out this session — House Bill 1076, which would have required South Dakotans’ birth certificates to reflect their biological sex. That bill was later killed in the Senate.
On the Senate side, however, there were four smoke-outs that occurred Monday — House Bills 1075, limiting directives and incentives for extreme risk protection orders and providing a penalty; 1140, restricting conservation officers’ entry onto privately owned land; 1212, the “stand your ground” bill expanding the use of force; and 1217, promoting fairness in women’s sports.
On the House side, Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, said the smoke-out was not used any more or less than it has been in the past. It’s within the rules and part of the legislative process, Peterson said in a press conference Thursday.
Assistant Majority Leader Chris Johnson, R-Rapid City, said the smoke-out is beneficial to legislators who are not satisfied with a bill’s results in committee.
“I think one of the benefits of having that smoke-out is it really holds everyone’s feet to the fire in the committee process as well, because those hearings go through committees, and I would just say everyone’s mindful of the fact that if somebody isn’t happy with the result from a committee they have the option of seeking a smoke-out on the floor. I think it makes us all better every step of the way,” Johnson said.
Assistant Minority Leader Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade, said while the smoke-out is a tool in the legislative tool box, there are times when its use is inappropriate.
“Some of these bills have gone through the committee hearing process twice even… and then we see them come back again, and that would be the only heartburn I have with it,” Lesmeister said.
If a bill dies and the vote is close or if a committee member is absent during a vote, Lesmeister said that would be a more valid use of the procedure.
“But some of these bills, they’ve had good committee hearings a couple of times and died both times, that’s where sometimes I draw the line,” he said.
House Minority Leader Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, added that lobbyists will put pressure on legislators to smoke out bills, which he said as a minority party in a super-majority state can be a frustrating process. But that’s not to say the smoke-out won’t be beneficial to Democrats in the future, Smith said.
Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said smoke-outs should be used with some cautions, but they are there for a reason.
Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, D-Mission, said while the Senate seldom smokes out bills, he is less frustrated with the process than with the content of the bills being smoked out.
“Those had some pretty big ramifications across this state, and I think the committee process on that kind of important legislation is the best place rather than the Senate floor,” Heinert said. “We probably should be a little more cautious on what we allow to get to the floor.”
He added that while smoke-outs are a legislative tool, the bills the Senate smoked out this session were done because legislators did not like the outcome of the committee process.
Senate Assistant Majority leader Mike Diedrich, R-Rapid City, said within the committee structure, legislators listen to testimony from citizens and experts alike and have more time to debate and deliberate on a bill.
“The committee structure typically is respected, but smoke out is used as a tool to get things out that are really important and often times really emotional,” he said.