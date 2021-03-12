State lawmakers weigh in on the use of smoke-outs

Assistant Majority Leader Chris Johnson, R-Rapid City, said the smoke-out is beneficial to legislators who are not satisfied with a bill’s results in committee.

“I think one of the benefits of having that smoke-out is it really holds everyone’s feet to the fire in the committee process as well, because those hearings go through committees, and I would just say everyone’s mindful of the fact that if somebody isn’t happy with the result from a committee they have the option of seeking a smoke-out on the floor. I think it makes us all better every step of the way,” Johnson said.

Assistant Minority Leader Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade, said while the smoke-out is a tool in the legislative tool box, there are times when its use is inappropriate.

“Some of these bills have gone through the committee hearing process twice even… and then we see them come back again, and that would be the only heartburn I have with it,” Lesmeister said.

If a bill dies and the vote is close or if a committee member is absent during a vote, Lesmeister said that would be a more valid use of the procedure.

“But some of these bills, they’ve had good committee hearings a couple of times and died both times, that’s where sometimes I draw the line,” he said.