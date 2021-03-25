State Newspaper Association discusses failure of public notices bill

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was a nail in the coffin argument. They convinced enough people it was a fee increase and had it been longer between caucus and the floor vote, we could have dispensed that argument, but unfortunately we couldn’t get to that many people,” Smith said. “Our strategy won the day until they went into caucus.”

Reed said Mortenson wanted a full-blown financial analysis of the bill, which stalled it before it got to the floor. The time in between committee and the floor hearing allowed city governments to lobby against it. Reed said he was surprised by the amount of opposition, as the increase was marginal and several years have passed since the last increase.

“Local governments sounded the alarm, and every time we finished a conversation with a legislator, we would turn around and there would be a lobbyist from a local government on the legislator talking about the bill,” Bordewyk said.

Reed suggested working with individual cities over the summer and talking with them about the website and potential fee increases. Bordewyk agreed, and said SDNA would take what it learned, work on those issues going forward, and potentially come back with another bill in 2022.