State officials testify for bill to allow sports betting in Deadwood

PIERRE | A bill that lays the groundwork for authorizing, regulating and taxing sports wagering in Deadwood had its first hearing Wednesday morning before the Senate State Affairs Committee.
There was no action taken on the bill pending a jail and prison impact statement.
Speaking in favor of the bill was Jim Terwilliger, secretary of the Department of Revenue, who explained that SB44 is the enabling legislation that would allow the state to follow the wishes of voters who approved Amendment B allowing sports wagering in Deadwood. Passage of Amendment B also allows sports wagering in the state’s tribal casinos.
“We want to make sure we do this right,” Terwilliger said.
Craig Sparrow, deputy executive secretary of the S.D. Commission on Gaming, explained that wagering will take place at various venues within Deadwood casinos. Those include at betting windows, at kiosks or through a mobile app.
While SB44 requires that wagering take place in the casino, Sparrow said he has heard of bills that will be offered that allow wagering off the premises.
Sparrow called the committee’s attention to the portion of the bill listing events that are off limits for sports wagering. Those include high school or minor league sporting events, the performance on an individual athlete in a collegiate sporting event, or any sporting event that includes a team or individual from a South Dakota university or college.
SB44 also prohibits sports wagering by athletes participating in the sporting event, as well as coaches, managers, trainers, referees, umpires, judges and officials.
Sparrow explained that SB44 allows the use of “advanced deposit sports wagering,” something the gaming commission is familiar with through its regulation of simulcast racing. Using this method, a bettor can deposit money in an account with a casino and use the balance to pay for wagers.
No one spoke in opposition to the bill. The committee will vote on SB44 once the prison impact statement is complete.