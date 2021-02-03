State officials testify for bill to allow sports betting in Deadwood

PIERRE | A bill that lays the groundwork for authorizing, regulating and taxing sports wagering in Deadwood had its first hearing Wednesday morning before the Senate State Affairs Committee.

There was no action taken on the bill pending a jail and prison impact statement.

Speaking in favor of the bill was Jim Terwilliger, secretary of the Department of Revenue, who explained that SB44 is the enabling legislation that would allow the state to follow the wishes of voters who approved Amendment B allowing sports wagering in Deadwood. Passage of Amendment B also allows sports wagering in the state’s tribal casinos.

“We want to make sure we do this right,” Terwilliger said.

Craig Sparrow, deputy executive secretary of the S.D. Commission on Gaming, explained that wagering will take place at various venues within Deadwood casinos. Those include at betting windows, at kiosks or through a mobile app.

While SB44 requires that wagering take place in the casino, Sparrow said he has heard of bills that will be offered that allow wagering off the premises.