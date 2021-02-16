State Senate rejects legislation to help Hideaway Hills homeowners

PIERRE | A bill designed to help Hideaway Hills homeowners affected by the collapse of an old gypsum mine failed Tuesday afternoon in the state Senate.

SB117 would have allowed the victims of disasters to get low interest or no interest loans from the S.D. Housing Authority.

Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, said one of the homeowners in the Hideaway Hills area of Black Hawk was mowing his lawn one day during April of 2020 and heard a loud “swoosh.” He looked back to see part of the lawn he had just mowed had fallen into an old gypsum mine.

Johnson said 15 families lost their homes because of the mine collapse.

“They have no option ever, ever to return to their homes,” he said. “They don’t have insurance for a collapsed mine.”

Half of the homeowners walked away from their homes and filed for bankruptcy, Johnson said. The others have continued to make payments on their homes. Johnson explained that the loans allowed in SB117 would be expressly for repaying their mortgages in the same amount of time they were given by their original lenders.