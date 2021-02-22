Supporters seek to amend medical marijuana bill proposed by lawmakers

“We are making these concessions with a very heavy heart. We know that many medical marijuana patients advocates and supporters will be disappointed that Measure 26 will not be implemented as written. They are frustrated and angry that their votes are being ignored. We know that some medical marijuana patients will face hardships as a result of the changes proposed by our compromise. We know that the state was capable of implementing Measure 26 on the original timeline in the law. We know that these delays were avoidable. But we believe this is the right thing to do,” Mentele said.

The alternative, if HB 1100A passes as it now stands, would allow patients no protection under the law, which if prosecuted could lead to up to a year in jail for possession of a few grams. Mentele added that HB 1100A leaves the door open for legislators to later repeal Measure 26 entirely.

One of the other reasons the advocacy groups agreed to the compromise is because they recognize the DOH’s current obligations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew Schweich of the Marijuana Policy Project and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws said advocates hope the Legislature will consider the proposal since it responds to legislative concerns and respects the will of the voters.