Task force seeking ways to reduce university spending convenes Thursday in Spearfish

A task force formed after the 2020 legislative session to study the operations of public universities in South Dakota will have its third meeting at Black Hills State University on Thursday. The goal is to find areas to consolidate or eliminate to save money and lower tuition for students.

The public is invited to attend either remotely or in person, beginning at 8 a.m. in the lower level of the BHSU Student Union in Spearfish.

The Senate Bill 55 Task Force was formed to study the operations and functions of the state’s six public institutions of higher education governed by the South Dakota Board of Regents. The task force must report its final recommendations to the legislature and Gov. Kristi Noem no later than Nov. 15.

The original SB 55, introduced during the 2020 legislative session by Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, was intended to plan shared administration between South Dakota Mines in Rapid City and BHSU in Spearfish. It was amended to expand the scope to all universities governed by the Board of Regents, then again to further broaden the study to the operations and functions of all universities.